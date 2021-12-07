Webinar held on Constitutional Law

Hyderabad: Mahindra University School of Law organised a webinar on Constitutional Law on the topic: 72 years of Constitutional Democracy: Merits and Demerits. On the occasion of 72nd Constitution Day.

Justice B Chandrakumar, retired Judge of AP High Court and Prof. (Dr) Inukonda Thirumali, renowned academician, spoke on the occasion. Dean and Faculty from the School of Law, Mahindra University also addressed the webinar, which was available to students as well as external audience interested in the subject. "We are proud to be a part of a vibrant democracy. Our democracy's backbone is the Constitution.

What better way to celebrate democracy than a discussion of the constitutional aspects of it! We at Mahindra University are happy to indulge in a meaningful discourse on constitution organized by the Centre for Constitutional Studies under the aegis of Mahindra University School of Law", says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Taking part in the discourse on Constitutional Law, Justice Chandrakumar opined that the Indian citizens could vote out the then Government in power in 1977, when all other constitutional safeguards failed to check the mismanagement of power under the proclaimed National Emergency rule.

He further said that Constitution is an incredible safeguarding document depending on who is handling it? He advised law students to understand the power of law as a weapon to judiciously help the people, who are deprived of justice. Justice Kumar exhorted the need for strengthening the constitutional institution and the abiding system to ensure that the fundamental rights of the citizens are solidly in place.