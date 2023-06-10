Why fitness should be taught as essential component of education

In recent times, there has been an alarming rise in the prevalence of obesity and related health issues, especially among young individuals.



There are multiple factors contributing to this rise in obesity including inactive lifestyles denoted by excessive screen time and a decline in physical activity. The pervasive impact of technology, coupled with the intake of processed and unhealthy food options, has led to a drop in nutritious eating habits.

To combat this worrisome trend and promote overall well-being, fitness education must become an essential part of the educational curriculum. This will also yield immense benefits to individuals and society including-:

Addressing the root cause

While medical advancements have improved the treatment of diseases, it is equally important to focus on containing these conditions from transpiring in the first place. By introducing fitness education from an early age, schools can address the root cause of diverse health problems.

Rather than only relying on hospitals and treatments, a proactive approach via physical fitness education can assist individuals to lead healthier lives and ease the burden on healthcare systems.

Cultivating healthy habits

Physical fitness education delivers individuals with the essential knowledge and skills to lead active and healthy lives. By educating children about the human body, the role of muscles, and the significance of exercise, they acquire an elemental knowledge of how their bodies function. This empowers them to make knowledgeable choices about their health, promoting the development of lifelong habits that promote physical fitness and general well-being.

Reducing obesity

The soaring rates of obesity, specifically among the young and teenage population, are a serious cause for concern. According to research by The World Obesity Federation, nearly half of the population may be obese by 2035, leading to a plethora of associated health issues.

By incorporating fitness education into the school curriculum, we can effectively mitigate this epidemic. Instilling the significance of regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and healthy lifestyles can furnish students with the necessary strategies to contain and prevent obesity.

Enhanced physical performance

A comprehensive fitness education not only improves overall health but also contributes to enhanced physical performance and safety. Educating students with proper exercise techniques can minimise the risk of injuries during physical activities.

Additionally, routine exercise enhances athletic performance, enabling students to excel in different sports and physical endeavours. This not only fosters a sense of accomplishment but also boosts teamwork, discipline, and self-confidence.

Mental and emotional well-being

Physical fitness and mental well-being are inherently linked. Engaging in regular exercise releases endorphins, also known as “feel-good” hormones, which can relieve stress, anxiety, and depression. With this, schools can play a significant role in helping students to relieve stress and improve their mental and emotional well-being. Furthermore, the inclusion of fitness as a standard practice can contribute to a positive mindset, improved productivity and overall life satisfaction.

Independence and self-empowerment

Via fitness education, students learn how to design personalised fitness routines and become self-sufficient in supporting their physical fitness throughout their lives. This nurtures a sense of independence and self-empowerment, enabling individuals to benefit from fulfilling and active lifestyles without being dependent on others.

The long-term advantages of regular exercise and physical fitness cannot be overstated. Consistent physical activity enhances cardiovascular health, boosts the immune system, and lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. By instructing young students the importance of fitness and motivating them to make it a priority, we can substantially reduce lifestyle-related diseases and promote healthier, more energetic communities.

(The author is A fitness Expert and Founder of Team Aminder)