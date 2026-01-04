95-pc of demolished structures built in last 2 years: BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP fact-finding committee on Saturday visited Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout near Kogilu Layout in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, where structures built on government land were demolished, to verify facts regarding the existence of houses and sheds in the area.

Speaking to the media after the visit, BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath said nearly 95 per cent of the houses and sheds that were demolished had been constructed over the past two years. Vishwanath further announced that a large-scale protest would be held at the Kogilu Layout demolition site on January 5.

He said that a detailed report on the Kogilu Layout issue would be submitted to the BJP state president within the next two days. He said the report would include details such as the transfer of land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), survey numbers, Google Maps data, legal aspects and other relevant information.-

He said discussions were underway on whether the BJP state president would submit the report to the Governor or challenge the matter in court. Vishwanath demanded that houses be provided to the local residents at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“I can also put up 100 sheds. Once they are demolished, the government will have to provide houses,” he said. He alleged that no houses had been provided to disaster relief victims or to those who had lost homes built over storm water drains, and claimed that the entire exercise was being carried out for vote-bank politics.

Applicants who had applied for houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation would participate in the protest. “Ultimately, we will approach the court,” he said.

Vishwanath demanded strict action against those who had allegedly taken money and illegally allotted houses under agreements.“Whether it is Wasim or Vishwanath, whoever is involved must be arrested and jailed. Today, the Congress is protecting such people,” he alleged.

Responding to questions, he said the person who developed Wasim Layout had named the layout after himself and was a local Congress leader with close links to ministers.