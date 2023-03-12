Adani airports handle 14.25 mn passengers over last year

Mangaluru: All the seven airports managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) saw an increase of 92 per cent in domestic and 133 per cent in international travellers. Number of flights have also increased by 58 per cent in the domestic and 61 per cent in the international flights.

Air traffic has jumped by around 100 per cent compared to the previous year, taking the number to pre-pandemic levels with more than 14.25 million passengers using these airports over last year.

An official communique from Mangaluru International Airpot (MIA) which is run by AAHL said, "The increased numbers show the dedication and hard work of the operator, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), that led to higher customer satisfaction levels in airports, resulting in increased footfalls. This upward trend is expected to continue, and it is anticipated that the number of trips people will take in a year will increase. One of the factors driving this growth is the restart of tourism after the pandemic." The Mumbai's ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj International Airport (CSMIA) being the second busiest airport in the country, recorded nearly 8.44 million passenger movement in January-February 2023. CSMIA witnessed nearly 2.22 million international and 6.22 million domestic passengers.

The first two months also saw huge rush at SardarVallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport, Ahmedabad. It had 1.74 million domestic passengers flying in and out of the airport. Its international traveller count was recorded to be 283,379 travellers.

Jaipur is the 11th busiest airport in the country. Jaipur International Airport (JIAL) recorded nearly 0.95 million passenger movements. Exhibiting significant growth, JIAL witnessed nearly 69,300 international and around 0.88 million domestic passengers. Being the busiest airport in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements in both months. CCSIA witnessed fruitful first two months with nearly 136,880 international and around 9.03 lakh domestic passengers.

Considered the gateway to Northeast India, LokpriyaGopinathBordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has flights to and from 32 domestic and two international destinations. It recorded a footfall of 902,694 passengers, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding months last year.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 299,850 and 299,770 domestic and international footfalls, respectively. The airport has connectivity to 10 domestic and 12 international destinations. Mangaluru saw an increased traffic of 209,713 national and 84,356 foreign travellers.