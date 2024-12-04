Additional officers to be deployed for quick distribution of e-Khata

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed the officials to deploy additional Assistant Revenue Officers to quickly issue e-Khata to citizens within the BBMP jurisdiction.

Speaking at a meeting regarding various issues within the BBMP jurisdiction, he said that e-Khata is being issued to properties within the jurisdiction of the corporation. In order to quickly dispose of the e-Khata applications pending in the login of the Assistant Revenue Officers, he instructed to deploy additional Assistant Revenue Officers zone-wise and dispose of all the pending applications within a week.

So far, 72.96 lakh visits have been made to obtain e-Khata in the city, and 6 lakh draft e-Khata have been downloaded. So far, 21,369 final e-Khata have been issued, and about 14,000 e-Khata applications are pending in the login of assistant revenue officers. He instructed to dispose of them soon.

Nodal officers have been assigned to all wards in the corporation limits, and every Wednesday, a meeting of officials and the public will be held in the ward offices. He also informed that “Revenue and Grievance Adalat” will be held every Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm in the offices of revenue department officers.

For the first time, Rs 4,250 crore more in property tax has been collected in the corporation limits, and the target is to collect Rs 5,200 crore in the current year. In this regard, he instructed to take appropriate steps in the respective zones to collect the pending property tax.

Due to Cyclone Fengal, there is rain in the city, and it is becoming difficult to close the potholes. Therefore, the potholes should be closed using cold mix. He instructed to get more asphalt from the hot mix plant as soon as the rain stops and close the potholes at the earliest.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the wind will be high due to the effect of Cyclone Fengal and there will be no less rain. All the zones should be prepared as a precautionary measure. Also, the mud should be continuously cleared from the royal canals through JCBs. The side drains of the main roads should be cleaned so that they flow smoothly. He also instructed the tree removal teams to work actively.