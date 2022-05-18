AIDSO stages protest over excluding Bhagat Singh lesson

Mysuru: The activists of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), Mysuru district committee, staged a protest on Tuesday against the state government following its decision to remove a lesson about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh from Class 10 textbook.

Addressing the gathering AIDSO leaders said that a lesson on Bhagat Singh, the great revolutionary leader, who gave his life at the age of 23, has been excluded from the Kannada textbook, but a speech by the RSS founder was included, who, the organisation alleged does not unite people but encourages communal hatred.

Apart from Bhagat Singh's lesson, their statement claimed that the lesson condemning racial hatred, 'Mruga Mattu Sundari' by P Lankesh, as well as several good teachings such as Sara Abubakar's 'Yuddha' and A N Murthi Rao's 'Vyaghra Geethe' have been excluded.

The founders of our renaissance movement and many great freedom fighters had hoped for democratic, scientific and secular education. But all political parties that have ruled so far have been working out their own agendas in textbooks, alleged leaders.