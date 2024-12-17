  • Menu
Alva’s College of Engineering Signs Academic Exchange Agreement with Japan’s Sojo University

Alva’s College of Engineering Signs Academic Exchange Agreement with Japan’s Sojo University
Moodbidri (Dakshina Kannada district): Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology signed an academic exchange agreement with the Faculty and Graduate School of Engineering at Japan’s Sojo University on Monday.

The five-year agreement, signed by Dr Peter Fernandes, Principal of Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology, and Dr Nagato Ono, President of the Faculty and Graduate School of Engineering at Sojo University, aims to enhance education, research, and intellectual property protection.

The partnership outlines collaborative efforts in teaching, residential facilities, financial responsibilities, and intellectual property safeguarding. It also emphasises mutual academic exchange while maintaining institutional independence in various domains, including research publications and administrative processes.

Dr Ruchi Tomoshige, Head of the Advanced Engineering Research Centre at Sojo University, Ms Mie Okubo, Manager of Sojo International Centre, and Dr Akisa Mori, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Sojo University, participated in the signing event. Dr Satyanarayana, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Alva’s College, represented the host institution.

