An exclusive conversation with Chef Davinder Kumar: Five decades of culinary excellence

Few chefs embody passion, leadership, and innovation in the culinary world the way Chef Davinder Kumar does. With more than fifty years of experience, numerous awards, and a legacy of elevating Indian cuisine worldwide, Chef Kumar continues to inspire generations. In this candid interaction, he speaks about sustainability, Indian gastronomy, and his life’s journey.

Q: Chef Kumar, your journey from a commerce student to a celebrated chef is quite remarkable. How did this transition happen?

A: Honestly, it wasn’t a planned shift. While pursuing commerce, I realized my heart wasn’t in it. Cooking fascinated me—the aromas, the creativity, the joy food brings. At that time, foreign chefs dominated Indian hotel kitchens. For a young Indian to break through wasn’t easy. But I believed in hard work and consistency. By 29, I had become an executive chef, and that was a turning point.

Q: Sustainability is a key global concern today. How do you bring sustainable practices into your cooking?

A: Sustainability is no longer a choice; it’s a necessity. In my book Second Meals, I focused on creating dishes using vegetable peels, stalks, and leftovers, reducing waste while keeping nutrition intact. At Le Meridien, we encourage local sourcing, seasonal produce, and minimizing carbon footprints. For young chefs, my advice is simple: respect ingredients, use them wisely, and think beyond the plate.

Q: You have been the President of the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) for over two decades. How has ICF transformed under your leadership?

A: The ICF was founded in 1987 with the vision of giving chefs their due recognition. Over the years, we have established the Annual Chef Awards, which today are considered the “Oscars of Indian culinary world.” These awards not only honour chefs but also motivate them to innovate and uphold culinary traditions. My goal has always been to enhance the chef’s image in society—from being seen as “kitchen workers” to being respected professionals.

Q: The Chef Awards are completing over two decades now. What do they represent to you personally?

A: To me, the Chef Awards are more than just trophies. They represent the pride of our profession, the dedication of thousands of chefs, and the spirit of Indian cuisine. Each awardee becomes an ambassador of culinary excellence.

Q: What makes the upcoming 22nd Chef Awards in October 2025 particularly significant?

A: This year’s awards are very special. We’re honouring both new talent and seasoned masters. It shows how the profession has grown in depth and diversity. Hosting them at The Ashok, New Delhi, gives the right grandeur to celebrate the industry’s finest.

Q: How do these awards inspire young chefs entering the profession?

A: Recognition is a powerful motivator. When young chefs see their seniors being celebrated, they dream of reaching that stage. It pushes them to innovate, respect the craft, and dedicate themselves. These awards tell every aspiring chef—your hard work will be noticed.

Q: Indian cuisine is gaining immense popularity worldwide. What trends do you see shaping the industry now?

A: Indian flavours are making a global impact. From turmeric lattes to regional thalis, the world is embracing our diversity. The trends I see are: plant-based diets, farm-to-fork concepts, and health-focused dining. People today want authentic experiences—food that tells a story. For India, it is an opportunity to showcase not just curries, but also our kebabs, chutneys, breads, and forgotten recipes.

Q: You’ve authored many cookbooks and travelled extensively. How have your travels shaped your culinary philosophy?

A: Travel opens your palate and mind. In Japan, I learnt precision; in France, artistry; in India, diversity. Each journey enriched my cooking style. But wherever I go, I carry India with me—its spices, stories, and traditions. My philosophy is: cherish your passion, share your knowledge, and keep evolving.

Q: Finally, how do you wish to be remembered?

A: As someone who gave dignity to the profession, inspired young chefs, and promoted Indian cuisine globally. Awards and recognition matter, but the true reward is when a young chef says, “Because of you, I followed my passion.” That is my legacy.