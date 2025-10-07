Authorities Halt Filming Of Bigg Boss Kannada, Immediate Closure Over Environmental Lapses

The filming of Bigg Boss Kannada has been abruptly halted after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued a closure notice citing serious environmental violations. The directive targets the production studio at Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures in Bidadi Hobli, Bengaluru South, where the show is currently being shot.

The KSPCB inspection uncovered multiple breaches. Despite claims of a 250 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on site, it was found to be non-operational, with raw sewage being discharged into surrounding areas.

Besides the sewage issue, the studio also lacked proper solid waste management, including segregation or documentation of items like plastic cups and paper plates. Furthermore, the production was operating without the necessary permissions under both the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act. Following these findings, KSPCB instructed BESCOM to cut power to the premises until full compliance is achieved.

Under the official orders, all activities at the Bigg Boss site must stop immediately until environmental standards are met. The directive also empowers local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district and electricity officials, to ensure enforcement and compliance.

Host Kichcha Sudeep’s reaction to the closure is being closely followed. The production team must now address the violations and await clearance before filming can resume, leaving the future of this season in suspense.