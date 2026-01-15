Bachpan Manao partners with Makkala Habba



Bachpan Manao, an initiative of EkStep Foundation, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Unboxing BLR's Makkala Hubba (Children's Festival) to reclaim childhood as a shared public responsibility across Bengaluru city. It is a call and an attempt to reclaim childhood in public spaces, neighborhoods, and everyday life, through play, imagination, and community-led celebrations.

From January 16 to 25, Makkala Habba will transform the Hospital Block at Freedom Park into an immersive world for children. Once a site of confinement, the Park, in the 10 days the festival is on, will transform into a space of liberation, exploration, discovery, and collective creativity. It invites children to see the city anew, and to dream of what it could become.

Makkala Habba creates experiences that infuse play with learning to create a sensorial world for children. It will stand as a public, visible centre for childhood, where immersive installations weave together art, ecology, sound, movement, and story.