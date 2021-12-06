Basavaraj Bommai vows to contribute 1/3rd to $5 trillion target set by PM Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday set an ambitious goal for the State by calling for 1/3rd contribution by Karnataka to country's $ 5 trillion economic growth target by 2024-2025, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"This is my target. I am ready to work 24/7 to achieve it," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Addressing a conclave of corporate leaders with the theme 'Karnataka-Infinite Opportunities' organised by WMG group, Bommai called upon the leaders of industry to build "New India" by building "New Karnataka".

"Our aim is to see everyone to be an achiever. Our Prime Minister Modi has a dream to provide opportunities for everyone. India should lead the world in every field. Our government is ready not only to hand hold, but walk with you, work should to shoulder to achieve its goals," Bommai said. Expressing his commitment for empowerment of women, Bommai said, women are honest, hard- working. It is these qualities that enable a society and State to grow infinitely. To explore infinite opportunities, definite ways need to be adopted. Karnataka has its own illustrious history. The Maharaja of Mysore was a great visionary who started the first exclusive college for women, established bank and industries to produce steel, paper, soap and much more. With visionaries like Sir M Visvesvaraya, Karnataka was the first State to produce electricity, get big industries like BEL, HAL, NAL and BHEDL. Karnataka has been a pioneer in technology, science, IT and BT. The first IT company in the country was set up in Bengaluru, he said.