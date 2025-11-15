BC Road Tragedy: Three Pilgrims Dead, Four Hurt on NH-75

Mangaluru, BC Road: In a horrifying accident at the BC Road circle on NH-75, three pilgrims heading to Udupi were killed and four others injured on Saturday morning. All the victims hail from Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Ramya (23), Ravi (64) and Nanjamma (75). The group, residents of Peenya, was travelling to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt for darshan when their Innova car rammed into the BC Road circle and was reduced to a heap of twisted metal.

While Ravi died instantly, Ramya and Nanjamma passed away at a Mangaluru hospital despite efforts to save them. Keerthi, Sushila, Bindu, and Prashanth suffered multiple injuries and remain under critical care.

Residents of the area have blamed the accident on the newly constructed circle, terming it unscientific and poorly designed, especially during ongoing highway works between BC Road and Addahole.

The Bantwal Traffic Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.