BEL gifts Karnataka Government 97 freezers to store vaccines

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has as part of its CSR activities, supplied cold chain equipment comprising 97 deep freezers and one walk-in-freezer to the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka. BEL was among the few CPSEs chosen by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to supply cold chain equipment to support the COVID-19 vaccination programme of the Government of India.

The cold chain equipment was handed over to Indumati, Project Director, RCH, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka, by Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR), BEL, on Wednesday, at the State Vaccination Store, National Health Mission Central Workshop, Bengaluru. Vikraman N, GM (HR), BEL-Corporate Office, and the Corporate CSR team were present.

The cold chain equipment, procured by BEL at a cost of around Rs 1 crore, will be used to store vaccines at government district hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres in the State.