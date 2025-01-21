Bengaluru Comic Con Raises the Bar with being The Ultimate Playground for Geeks, Dreamers, and Fandom Royalty

Bengaluru: The Maruti Suzuki Arena Bengaluru Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, was an extraordinary festival of pop culture that took place over two exciting days on January 18th and 19th, 2025, at the KTPO Trade Center in Whitefield. Bengaluru Comic Con's 12th edition had a spectacular response, securing its dominance as India's ultimate destination for comics, anime, manga, gaming, and superhero lovers.

This two-day extravaganza from Comic Con India, under the aegis of NODWIN Gaming, kicked off the new year with a resounding success, leaving fans and enthusiasts in awe of the expansive array of activities, performances, and immersive experiences. With over 50K visitors attending over the weekend and over 5000 cosplayers across the two days showcasing their creativity and dedication, the event was a true testament to the spirit of fandom and community. From anime favorites such as Luffy, Naruto, Chainsaw Man, Nezuko, Gojo and more, alongside nostalgic nods to iconic classics such as Deadpool, Wednesday Adam, Batman and various Spiderman variations as well as Indian fan-favourites Avesham’s Ranga, Chacha Chaudhary, Suppandi, the event brimmed with vibrant cosplay displays, capturing the hearts of all the visitors.

The on-stage performances added to the event's allure, featuring a stellar lineup of comedians, musicians, and creators who entertained the crowds with their dynamic acts. Bengaluru’s favorite stand-up icons Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Rohan Joshi, and Pilot Gomma brought the house down with their signature humor. The beloved The Internet Said So (Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav, and Aadar Malik) captivated audiences with their hilarious insights into fandom and pop culture. Adding to the nostalgia, M.A.D.’s Art Guy Rob attracted fans with his creative brilliance and interactive sessions motivating attendees of all ages to discover their artistic side. The Geek Fruit Band, known for their vibrant and themed performances, struck a chord with pop culture fans, turning the stage into a lively spot all weekend.

Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 went beyond traditional conventions by providing visitors with an engaging experience through interactive zones created by Maruti Suzuki Arena, Yamaha, and Crunchyroll, OnePlus & Warner Brothers Featuring Superman & Minecraft Movie. Visitors were treated to gaming contests, VR setups, and interactive panels, which made the event unique and highly engaging.

Internationally renowned comic book creator, Ron Marz, an famous American comic book writer along with Jamal Igle, a New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning comic book artist engaged with fans through exclusive panels, meet-and-greets, and insights into their illustrious careers. Their presence added an international flair, attracting comic enthusiasts eager to learn from their experiences and expertise. Indian illustrators and creators including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Graphicurry - Prasad Bhat, Garbage Bin, Sufi Comics, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, Tadam Gyadu, Somesh Kumar, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Art of Roshan, Hallubol, Corporat Comics, Happy Fluff Comics, and Saumin Patel, among others.

Throwing some light on the event's success, Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, shared, “We have started the year on an incredible high with Bengaluru Comic Con 2025. The energy, enthusiasm, and sheer creativity of the fans in this city has been spectacular, exciting us to keep coming back to our fans here. Bengaluru has always been at the heart of India’s pop culture movement, and this 12th edition is a testament to the growing passion and love for comics, anime, and all things fandom in the country. As we move forward, we aim to build on this momentum, creating even bigger and more exciting experiences for fans across India.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, shared, “Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 set the bar high for the year, bringing together the city’s unmatched energy and flair for innovation. This 12th edition was a vibrant blend of pop culture, creativity, and technology, reflecting Bengaluru’s essence as a global hub of ideas and inspiration. Over two action-packed days, fans immersed themselves in a spectrum of experiences—from the awe-inspiring Superman Zone and the immersive Solo Leveling Dome to the cutting-edge Chandrayaan VR experience in the gaming arena. The event was a true celebration of Karnataka’s youth, their ingenuity, and their enthusiasm, proving once again that Bengaluru isn’t just a city—it’s a thriving ecosystem where fandom and technology collide to create magic.”

The event showcased The Arena, a sprawling 40,000 sq. ft. gaming haven that became the ultimate hub for gaming enthusiasts. With daily tournaments, appearances by popular streamers, and exclusive gaming experiences, it offered non-stop action and thrills. Beyond the games, attendees enjoyed a variety of engaging activities, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

With the curtains closing on this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con, fans across India are eagerly anticipating the next stops on the Comic Con India calendar this season, with Chennai Comic Con scheduled next for February 8th and 9th, 2025.