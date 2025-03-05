Bengaluru Metro plans Rs 100 crore revenue from rental and other sources

Bengaluru: Faced with considerable opposition to the passenger fare hike, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is now planning to generate Rs100 crore annually from advertising, rental and other sources, apart from the revenue generated from traffic. Currently, BMRCL is getting 7 per cent of its revenue from sources other than traffic, and it intends to increase it to 10 per cent. For this, in the next one year, it intends to earn Rs30 crore by installing advertisements at stations, Rs30 crore from partial company and brand naming agreements at the stations, Rs25 crore annually from trains and Rs15 crore by renting out vacant space at stations for commercial purposes, making a total of Rs100 crore.

Currently, BMRCL is earning revenue only through advertising posters inside metro trains. Soon, it plans to install advertising posters outside about ten train coaches. This will not spoil the beauty of the exterior of the coach. There will be no advertisements on the window side, said BMRCL officials. Earlier, government advertisements were displayed on Metro Railwaycoaches during the Independence Day celebrations. Two agencies have been selected for the installation and maintenance of advertising walls inside and outside the train coaches. A team of Metro officials has reviewed this system in other metros in the country regarding the installation of advertisements on the outside of the train, they said.

Recently, BMRCL has called for tenders for the installation of advertisements in more than 60 selected metro stations. The first package is being offered from Challaghatta to Whitefield on the Purple Line and the second package is being offered for the installation of advertisements inside the stations from Madavara to Silk Institute on the Green Line. The advertising areas have been classified as A, B, C, D, based on the movement of people.

It is proposed to install digital and wall billboards in the vacant space of the station including stairs, lifts, escalators. For this, 6 thousand sq m space has been provided at Majestic Interchange station and 3 thousand sq m space in the remaining stations. Additional space has also been provided at some stations. Since the Yellow Line will also be opened soon, BMRCL expects advertising revenue from this too. In addition, BMRCL intends to name the names of companies and brands at various places in 67 metro stations and earn income from it. Tenders have been invited for 75 places in other metro stations including Majestic Interchange station, Yeshwantpur, Indiranagar, Trinity, Gorguntepalya, M.G. Road, Konanakunte, Lalbagh, Jayanagar and other purposes including shop fronts, bank ATMs. In another package this month, more than 140 spaces will be leased for commercial purposes. The stations have also been classified as A, B, C, and D based on their traffic capacity and the rental rates have been fixed, BMRCL said.