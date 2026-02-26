Bengaluru police launch crackdown on illegal immigrants, over 2,000 foreigners questioned in a day

Bengaluru; The Bengaluru City Police have launched a major special operation to identify and take action against foreigners residing illegally in the city, including suspected Bangladeshi nationals. In a large-scale verification drive conducted across multiple police jurisdictions, more than 2,000 foreign nationals were questioned in a single day, with authorities uncovering numerous cases of visa violations and undocumented residency.

The operation was initiated following directives from the City Police Commissioner, with teams from various divisions conducting coordinated searches in areas known for high concentrations of migrant populations. Police personnel carried out document verification exercises, checking passports, visas, and residential credentials to ensure compliance with immigration laws.

According to police sources, preliminary findings revealed that a significant number of foreigners were either overstaying their visas or residing in the city without valid travel or identification documents. Officials said the verification process aims to gather comprehensive information about such individuals, including their country of origin, date of arrival in Bengaluru, purpose of visit, and current visa status.

Authorities are also probing the networks or individuals who may have facilitated their entry or continued stay in the city. “We are examining key details such as how they entered the country, whether their visas are valid, and who is responsible for their accommodation and employment. Strict action will be taken against those found violating immigration regulations,” a senior police official said.

Police sources indicated that particular attention is being given to suspected illegal immigrants from countries such as Bangladesh and Nigeria. Several individuals from these countries have already been identified for further legal scrutiny, and officials are in the process of collecting additional evidence to initiate appropriate action under the Foreigners Act and related laws.

The police have emphasized that the operation is part of a broader effort to maintain law and order and ensure national security. Authorities also stated that coordination with central agencies, including immigration and intelligence departments, may be sought if required.

This is not the first time Bengaluru police have carried out such operations. In January 2026, police arrested at least 26 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in areas such as Electronic City and Hebbagodi. Investigations revealed that many of them were working in scrap yards using forged Aadhaar cards and fake identity documents.

Similarly, in November 2025, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested 14 foreign nationals in connection with a drug trafficking case and seized narcotics worth ₹7.7 crore. Among those arrested was a Nigerian woman who had overstayed her visa and was allegedly involved in illegal drug activities.

Police officials have reiterated that the current verification drive will continue in the coming days, with intensified checks planned in sensitive and high-risk areas across the city. The authorities have warned that strict legal action, including detention and deportation, will be taken against individuals found residing illegally.

Officials said the ongoing operation reflects the police department’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws and preventing unlawful activities linked to illegal residency. Further investigations are underway, and more detentions and legal proceedings are expected as the operation progresses.