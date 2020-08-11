Bengaluru Zoo to gift lions to safari

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Zoo will gift three lions and a lioness. A pair to the Gadag zoo, and two lions to a Shimoga safari, both within the state limits under animal exchange programme earmarking the just celebrated World Lion Day, an official said on Tuesday.

"Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park has decided to gift two male lions -- Dharma and Arjuna to lion and tiger safari Tyavarekoppa in Shimoga, which is 320 km northwest of Bengaluru," said Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh.

It will also gift a lion and a lioness -- Nakula and Nirupama to Gadag Zoo which is located 391 km northwest of the city.

According to Singh, the gifts were meant to celebrate the World Lion Day that was celebrated on Monday. A proposal recommending the exchange is being submitted to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in New Delhi for approval.

The biological park has four units -- a zoo, safari, butterfly park and a rescue centre sprawling over 732 hectares of land and accommodates 2,279 animals. The zoo is nestled in the forests of Champakadhama Hills inside the Bannerughatta National Park.