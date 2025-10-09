Bengaluru’s traffic is global challenge, says DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the traffic congestion is a global and national challenge, citing London and Delhi as examples. He asserted that the traffic issue in Bengaluru is receiving traction due to the vibrancy of the state’s traditional and social media.

Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said he has moved “heaven and earth” to fix the city’s garbage problems and alleged involvement of “big garbage mafia” that has stalled the progress.

He was speaking during a panel discussion on “GBA: Transformative Vision for Bengaluru with GBA” organised by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), in collaboration with Mount Carmel College here. Stressing the need to resolve the city’s traffic woes, he said, “Even in London, people have to travel three hours if they don’t go by public transport. Even in Delhi, it will take 1.5 hours to reach Parliament from the airport, but Bengaluru is making more noise than Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.”

“Because we are very free to all friends, and our social media is picking up. Next is the artificial intelligence and social media. We are not curbing. But as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, as far as Andhra is concerned and as for other states are concerned, the media is not allowed to work freely as Karnataka has been open to them. We accept criticism,” he said.

Speaking on the formation of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Shivakumar said it aims to ensure better and more effective governance and coordination among departments.

“Because managing Bengaluru city is not an easy job. People have a lot of expectations here. The biggest challenges of Bengaluru are mobility, solid waste management, and drinking water issues. Bengaluru is not a planned city,” he said.

“Every citizen should have a voice and understand their responsibility towards the city, just as the corporation must respond effectively to citizens’ needs...We are policymakers, but we never take decisions independently, we consult all stakeholders and then come to conclusion,” he added. The Deputy CM also said 50 per cent seats in the new civic wards would be reserved for women.