BJP MP Slams Congress Over Quota Bill, Condemns MLA Suspensions

BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta, has criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for introducing a bill granting 4% reservation to Muslims in government contracts, calling it unconstitutional and divisive.
New Delhi/Mangaluru: BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta, has criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for introducing a bill granting 4% reservation to Muslims in government contracts, calling it unconstitutional and divisive. He also condemned the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs who protested against the bill in the Assembly.
In a press release issued here today, Chowta accused the Congress of betraying Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideals, stating that Ambedkar was against reservations based on religion. “By introducing this bill, the Congress government is not only dividing society but also encroaching on the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward communities,” Chowta remarked.
He also denounced the suspension of BJP MLAs, terming the Speaker’s action arbitrary and politically motivated. “Suspending 18 MLAs without referring the matter to a House committee is a blatant misuse of power. This move is intended to suppress voices opposing an unconstitutional bill,” he added.
Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s approach, Chowta alleged that the Congress is pursuing vote-bank politics at the cost of constitutional principles. He reminded the public that Congress leaders themselves had caused disruptions in the Assembly in the past, yet no similar action was taken against them.
Chowta announced that the BJP would not only challenge the bill in court but also launch a statewide protest to oppose the implementation of the quota. He asserted that the party would intensify its fight in the coming days.