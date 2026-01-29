BMRCL explores double-decker Metro corridor from KR Puram to Hoskote

In a major boost to metro connectivity in the city’s eastern and suburban regions, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is exploring the feasibility of extending the Namma Metro Pink Line from KR Puram to Hoskote. The proposed extension will cover around 16 kms and is planned as a double-decker corridor, integrating a metro line and a flyover within a single structure.

According to BMRCL officials, a feasibility study for the project is currently underway. The study is being carried out by Delhi-based Introsaptt Solutions Private Limited, which has been tasked with examining technical viability, traffic patterns, station locations, cost estimates and overall sustainability of the corridor. Once the study is completed, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared based on its findings.

The proposed KR Puram– Hoskote stretch is expected to significantly improve public transport access for residents of Bengaluru Rural district and eastern outskirts of the city. At present, commuters from Hoskote largely depend on Whitefield (Kadugodi) or Benniganahalli metro stations to access the metro network, resulting in longer travel times and road congestion.

The new corridor is envisioned as part of the Pink Line expansion, which currently runs for about 43 kilometres between Challaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi). Officials said the extension would strengthen metro connectivity beyond city limits and support planned growth corridors in the region.

Under the double-decker model, the metro line and a flyover will be constructed one above the other.

This approach is aimed at optimising land use while addressing both traffic congestion and mass transit needs. The corridor is expected to connect key growth zones such as Budigere Cross, Katamnallur Gate Flyover and Hoskote Toll Plaza, which have seen rapid real estate and infrastructure development due to projects like the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, Satellite Ring Road and the proposed Bengaluru Business Corridor.

Potential stations along the route include KR Puram, ITI Bhavan, TC Palya Gate, Battarahalli, Medahalli, Avalahalli, Budigere Cross, Katamnallur Gate Flyover, Hoskote Toll Plaza, KEB Circle and the Government Hospital area in Hoskote.

Initially, the metro extension was proposed from Whitefield to Hoskote. However, BMRCL later decided to extend the line from KR Puram to ensure better integration with existing and upcoming metro corridors. Officials said detailed traffic analysis, geotechnical surveys and environmental assessments will be taken up as part of the DPR stage before a final decision is made on the project.