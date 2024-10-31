CAMPCO team meets Dr Soumya Swaminathan, asserts arecanut is not carcinogenic

Mangaluru: A delegation from the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO), led by President Kishore Kumar Kodgi, Managing Director Dr. B.V. Sathyanarayana, and ARDF Executive Officer Dr. Keshav Bhat, met with Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), on October 25, 2024, at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai. The meeting was prompted by the WHO’s classification of areca nut as carcinogenic, a designation that has significantly impacted the livelihoods of thousands of farmers across India.

During their discussions, the CAMPCO representatives presented over 20 research studies indicating that areca nut is not carcinogenic and may even possess anti-cancer properties. They expressed concerns that the WHO’s classification has not only caused economic distress but has also instilled insecurity within the farming community, which relies heavily on areca nut cultivation for its financial stability.

Dr. Swaminathan acknowledged the farmers’ concerns and suggested that CAMPCO compile their research findings for submission to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the WHO, with backing from the Government of India. She assured the delegation of her support for the farmers and pledged to facilitate discussions with India’s Ministries of Agriculture and Health and Family Welfare to reconsider the carcinogenic classification based on the data presented.

Arecanut, also known as betel nut, has been a vital part of Asian cultural practices for centuries, recognized for its medicinal and economic benefits. The nut contains active compounds, such as arecoline, which can act as a mild stimulant, enhancing alertness and energy levels when consumed in moderation. Recent studies have also explored the potential therapeutic benefits of areca nut, suggesting that certain bioactive compounds possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help prevent cell damage and address ailments related to oxidative stress.

Research funded by organizations like CAMPCO aims to provide a deeper understanding of areca nut’s health implications, highlighting its potential anti-cancer properties. However, this remains a contentious issue in light of the WHO’s current classification.