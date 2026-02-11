Canada should take action against killers of Chandan Kumar: HM







Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the Canadian government should take stern action against those who shot dead 37-year-old techie Chandan Kumar in Toronto two days ago in a suspected targeted killing.

Hailing from Thyamagondlu village at Nelamangala on Bengaluru outskirts, Kumar was the only child of Nanda Kumar, a retired teacher. His parents have appealed to the Centre and the Karnataka government to help bring back his body from Toronto.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said he is deeply pained to learn about Kumar’s killing. He added that there is no proper information available as to why the techie was targeted.

“He was a talented person who went there and worked as a project director. Strict action should be taken in accordance with the existing laws in Canada. I learnt that the investigation has begun,” Parameshwara said.

Regarding bringing the body back to India, he said the matter has come to the notice of the Indian authorities and they will make some arrangements. The grieving parents of Kumar told Parameshwara that they have no reason to live anymore after losing their lone child.

“Please help us bring the body back at the earliest,” Kumar’s mother pleaded with the minister.Parameshwara said the Karnataka government has reached out to the Indian Embassy in Canada in this regard.