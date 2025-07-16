Capital braces for auto fare hike from August 1

Bengaluru: Just days after the Namma Metro fare revision, Bengaluru commuters are now hit with another cost surge. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), chaired by the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, has officially announced an increase in auto rickshaw fares across the city, effective August 1, 2025.

As per the updated structure the minimum fare for the first 2 kilometres will rise from ₹30 to ₹36. After the first 2 km, the per kilometre rate will increase from ₹15 to ₹18.

Additional charges include waiting charges: Free for the first 5 minutes, followed by ₹10 for every 15 minutes or part thereof. Luggage charges: No charge for the first 20 kg. Beyond that, ₹10 for every 20 kg or part thereof. A maximum of 50 kg is permitted. Night fare: 50 per cent surcharge on the base fare from 10 pm to 5 am. The fare hike comes after a review conducted in March, where multiple auto driver associations submitted their concerns regarding rising operational costs. The Auto Fare Revision Committee compiled these inputs and presented them to the district authorities, who have now approved the increase.

Authorities have clarified that only government-approved fares must be charged. If drivers or aggregator platforms are found overcharging, strict action will follow, beginning with a warning notice. The fare hike aims to balance the interests of both commuters and auto drivers, while ensuring transparency and affordability within the city’s public transport system.