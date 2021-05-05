Cardiac patients need vaccine to soften Covid blow

Bengaluru: Dr Mukul R Fulmali, Consultant Cardiologist, Prakriya Hospitals, talks to The Hans India and clears the common doubts of the cardiac patients on the impact of vaccines on them at a time when rumours are being circulated on social media.



Do cardiac patients need COVID vaccine?

Yes, you definitely need the vaccine.

Are cardiac patients more at risk of getting COVID?

No. Cardiac patient are not at higher risk of infecting the virus.

Then, why should they get vaccinated?

Because once you get COVID -19 then the risk of complication and prolonged hospitalisation are much more than healthy people face.

If a patient is on anti-platelets should they stop them before vaccination?

No. Anti-platelets like Ecosprin, Tigagrelol , Prasugrel need not be stopped before vaccination.

So, which drug or medications should be stopped before vaccination?

Stronger blood thinner also called anticoagulants namely Acitrom, Warfarin Dobigatrin , Abixabim should be stopped three days prior to vaccination.

What are the side effect of vaccination among cardiac patients?

There are small or minor bruise at vaccine site and there are chances of catching fever, body ache which will subside in a day or two.

Do we need any treatment for that?

Plain paracetamol 650mg twice or thrice a day is sufficient .

When do we need to see a doctor?

If the bruise increases in size and causes more discomfort.