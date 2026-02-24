Centre weakening pro-people laws, says Siddaramaiah

Chikkaballapur: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that the Union government is systematically weakening pro-people legislations enacted during the Congress regime and urged citizens to support the nationwide agitation to restore MGNREGA.

Addressing the ‘NREGA Bachao’ protest in Chikkaballapur, he appealed to the people of the state to back the Congress movement until the “Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (VBGRM)” Act is withdrawn and MGNREGA is reinstated.

The Chief Minister said the Centre had scrapped the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during the winter session of Parliament and replaced it with a new law. “There was no need to abolish MGNREGA. It provided livelihood security to labourers, Adivasis, small farmers and women,” he said.

He recalled that MGNREGA was enacted in 2005 when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. “Along with MGNREGA, landmark legislations such as the Right to Education, Right to Food and Right to Information were introduced. The present government led by Narendra Modi is weakening these pro-people laws,” he alleged.

Siddaramaiah claimed that under MGNREGA, 12.16 crore people were provided employment, with around 53% beneficiaries being women. He further stated that 17% of Scheduled Caste and 11% of Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries had gained work opportunities under the scheme.

He criticised the Centre for introducing the new Act after only eight hours of discussion in Parliament, alleging that it undermines the rights of rural workers.

The Chief Minister said MGNREGA strengthened Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj by guaranteeing 100 days of employment locally, with Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas empowered to decide the nature of works.

“Now, decisions will be centralised. Without Central approval and funding, work cannot proceed at the panchayat level,” he said. He also objected to the proposed funding pattern of 60% Central and 40% State contribution under the new Act, claiming it burdens states and fails to protect their interests.

Protest to continue until demands are met

Listing the Congress party’s demands, Siddaramaiah said, The VBGRM Act must be fully withdrawn. MGNREGA must be reinstated, The right to employment must be restored. Panchayat autonomy must be protected. A nationwide minimum wage of ₹400 per day must be ensured.

“Our agitation will continue until these demands are fulfilled. Just as anti-farmer laws were repealed after protests, this movement too will not stop,” he asserted, calling upon people across Karnataka to join the struggle.

He concluded by urging citizens to support what he termed the Congress party’s “genuine effort” to restore a scheme that benefits rural India.