Live
- 10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India’s commitment to holistic healthcare
- Rohit to lead junior men’s hockey team at Sultan of Johor Cup
- Bid to hoist princely flag at Moti Mahal in Bharatpur; panchayat convened in Deeg
- Joint forces start anti-terrorist operation in J&K's Kathua after terrorists sighted
- Odisha assembly adjourned amid BJD protest on curtailment of PRI powers
- Supreme Court to examine PIL for enhanced transparency in Air India crash probe
- Bavuma out of Pakistan Tests due to calf strain; de Kock reverses ODI retirement
- Foreign policy is devastated: Congress backs Priyanka Gandhi's attack on Centre's Palestine policy
- India’s logistics sector to triple to Rs 120 trillion by 2035: Report
- Navratri begins with grandeur as devotees throng temples across India
CM Siddaramaiah Slams ‘Petty Politics’ Over Dasara, Calls for Unity Beyond Religion
Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday cautioned against dragging politics into Karnataka’s cultural celebrations, urging leaders to restrict...
Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday cautioned against dragging politics into Karnataka’s cultural celebrations, urging leaders to restrict political battles to elections. Speaking after offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and inaugurating the historic Mysuru Dasara festival, he said, “Let us not pollute Nada Habba with petty politics.”
The CM took aim at critics who opposed acclaimed author Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year’s festivities. “The majority of people have welcomed her. This is a matter of pride for our state. Banu Mushtaq is not just a Muslim woman but a human being who upholds universal values. Hatred is against humanity,” Siddaramaiah declared.
Reaffirming constitutional values, he said, “Our Constitution is secular, built on tolerance and coexistence. Only those who are proud of being Indian can truly be proud of our Constitution.”
Citing poet laureate Kuvempu, he added: “Leave aside temples, churches, and mosques. Ours must be a garden of peace for all communities.”
Turning to politics, the CM questioned the BJP’s opposition to Congress’s welfare programs. “Have BJP leaders themselves not benefitted from our guarantees?” he asked. He asserted that the guarantees had lifted people across castes and religions, noting that Karnataka now leads the nation in per capita income and GDP growth.