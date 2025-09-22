CM Siddaramaiah Slams ‘Petty Politics’ Over Dasara, Calls for Unity Beyond Religion

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday cautioned against dragging politics into Karnataka’s cultural celebrations, urging leaders to restrict political battles to elections. Speaking after offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari and inaugurating the historic Mysuru Dasara festival, he said, “Let us not pollute Nada Habba with petty politics.”

The CM took aim at critics who opposed acclaimed author Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year’s festivities. “The majority of people have welcomed her. This is a matter of pride for our state. Banu Mushtaq is not just a Muslim woman but a human being who upholds universal values. Hatred is against humanity,” Siddaramaiah declared.

Reaffirming constitutional values, he said, “Our Constitution is secular, built on tolerance and coexistence. Only those who are proud of being Indian can truly be proud of our Constitution.”

Citing poet laureate Kuvempu, he added: “Leave aside temples, churches, and mosques. Ours must be a garden of peace for all communities.”

Turning to politics, the CM questioned the BJP’s opposition to Congress’s welfare programs. “Have BJP leaders themselves not benefitted from our guarantees?” he asked. He asserted that the guarantees had lifted people across castes and religions, noting that Karnataka now leads the nation in per capita income and GDP growth.