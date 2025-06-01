Coastal Karnataka Braces for Monsoon Fishing Ban

Mangaluru: Starting June 1, a 61-day ban on mechanised fishing has taken effect along the coasts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, lasting until July 31. This annual restriction, enforced under the Karnataka Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1986, aims to protect marine life during the breeding season and coincides with hazardous sea conditions brought by the monsoon.

Only traditional boats with engines up to 10 horsepower are permitted to operate. Sources say that violators face strict penalties, including fines and a year-long suspension of tax-free diesel privileges.

While the ban halts fishing operations, boat owners and fishermen remain active. The downtime is used to dock vessels, haul them ashore, and perform essential repairs and maintenance on boats and nets, preparing for the post-monsoon season. This work ensures that equipment is ready when fishing resumes, maintaining the industry’s operational backbone despite the temporary halt.

With fishing activities paused, thousands of labourers from other states, who work at ports such as Mangaluru and Malpe, are returning to their native regions. These workers, primarily involved in fish handling, loading, and unloading, have either already departed or are in the process of leaving, marking the end of the fishing season.

The fishing industry in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada has faced one of its toughest seasons in recent years. Sources claim that a significant drop in fish catches forced approximately 60% of boats to halt operations mid-season to avoid further financial strain. The situation was exacerbated by a recent cyclone, which stranded boats and led to port congestion.

Authorities have now granted a brief extension beyond the May 31 deadline to allow these vessels to unload their catches safely.