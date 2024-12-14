Combat leaf spot disease

Puttur : Leaf spot disease, a fungal infection that damages areca leaves and nuts, poses a serious threat to crop yield. However, farmers need not panic, as the disease can be effectively managed through integrated farming techniques, assured Dr. B.K. Vishukumar, an agricultural scientist, at a recent press conference in Puttur.

Dr. Vishukumar highlighted the importance of building disease resistance in areca plants through comprehensive crop management. “Proper use of fertilisers, nutrients, and water management can significantly reduce the risk of infection. Our proprietary product, Micropower, combined with a balanced nutrient regimen, has been instrumental in controlling major plant diseases,” he said.

To tackle leaf spot disease, he recommended removing infected leaves, burning heavily infected ones, and using fungicides such as Bordeaux mixture along with micronutrient sprays. Farmers can contact Dr. Vishukumar at 9886495008 for detailed guidance.

The press conference was attended by District Farmers' Association President Sridhar Shetty, Purushottam Kolpe, and farmer Shreyas Shetty, who discussed the challenges faced by local areca growers and the importance of proactive disease management practices.