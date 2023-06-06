Communal tag to coastal areas HM determined to erase it

Mangaluru: The home minister of Karnataka Dr Parameshwara has stated that the Coastal areas of Karnataka have been irrecoverably assigned as communally sensitive areas. During his visit to the coastal areas on Tuesday he made it sure that he briefed the police department to erase that tag.

“We know the coastal areas of Karnataka as inhabited by resourceful, intelligent and hardworking people, but in addition to that, unfortunately though, the region has also acquired the undesirable reputation of ‘communally sensitive’ region too. Many thinkers and activists have also gone to the extent of christening it the ‘Hindutva laboratory’ sooner of later this has to be erased and bring back the region as one of the most progressive areas in the state if not in the country”

“The people of Mangaluru are peace-loving and hard-working. But some anti-social elements are trying to spoil the peace and to prevent such activities, we will form an anti-communal wing in the district. I have instructed the Police commissioner to appoint competent officers from the department to manage this wing. If the Anti-communal wing will be successful in Mangaluru, we will extend it to Dakshina Kannada and the entire state”.

" Home Minister (HM) emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining communal harmony. The presence of immoral policing in the coastal district tarnishes the reputation of our intellectual city. To address this issue, we have set a deadline of August 15 for the police department to eradicate the drug menace in the Coastal District and transform it into a drug-free zone. We trust that the police department will take decisive action against drug peddlers and consumers."

The HM also expressed the government's concern for the families of Deepak Rao, Fazil, Jalil, and Masood, who tragically lost their lives during communal clashes. In response, the authorities have been instructed to provide compensation to their families. A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted regarding this matter.

"Our government has received a resounding mandate with 135 seats won in the recent elections. Despite claims from the BJP and Prime Minister Modi that Congress will face bankruptcy due to our five guarantees, we have consulted financial experts to ensure their viability. These guarantees were announced during the election campaign. It is my third term as the Home Minister, and although I initially requested a different ministerial role from CM Siddaramaiah, he entrusted me with the responsibility of being the Home Minister. I emphasize the importance of the police department working with the utmost integrity. Despite the Congress party's loss in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, we maintain a Congress government in the state."

Prior to the press conference, Home Minister Dr Parameshwar convened a meeting with police officers of the Western Range police administration which was attended by all the top police officials including Divisional ADGP Alok Kumar, IGP Dr Chandragupta, Mangalore Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, And Superintendents of police Dakshina Kannada (holding temporary charge) C.B. Rishyanth, Uttara Kannada -Vishnuvardhan, Udupi -P Hakay Akshay Machhindra, and Chikkamagaluru - Uma Prashanth.

Home Minister Dr Parameshwar also made it clear that the Coastal areas did not support his party (Congress) in the recent elections to the assembly, but that will not hold back the government to normalise the situation in the coastal areas and deliver it from the clutches of vigilantes, pro-Hindu activists and cow protectors. (eom)