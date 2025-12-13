Cricket matches at Chinnaswamy stadium to protect city’s image: Dy CM

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said his government had acted to safeguard Bengaluru's reputation by permitting cricket matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The state cabinet has cleared the way for Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, subject to compliance with the safety and security requirements, sources said.

All the matches has been suspended since June 4, after a stampede during the victory celebration of Royal Challengers' Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium left 13 people dead. “We have decided about the IPL matches. We are positive. We have asked our Home Minister G Parameshwara to have a meeting with them (Karnataka State Cricket Association authorities). Parameshwara will discuss with the Cricket Association. The Home Minister will deal with it,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

He underlined that the KSCA authorities must adhere to the recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, which was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the stampede. Shivakumar added that he was very optimistic about lifting the restrictions on holding matches at the stadium. “We are very positive. We want all the IPL matches to continue. We don't want the image of Bengaluru to be spoilt though whatever happened (stampede) was not right,” he clarified.

The D'Cunha Commission had reportedly concluded that the ‘design and structure' of the ground were ‘unsuitable and unsafe' for mass gatherings. The panel had recommended measures such as adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among others.