CSR initiative: Three water purification plants installed in Ramanagara dist

Ramanagara: Continuing its unwavering dedication to improving the health and quality of life among local communities, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the installation and operationalisation of three new water purification units in the Ramanagara District. The newly installed units in Benne Halli, Kodiyala Karenahalli, and Chennemaregowdanadoddi significantly enhance access to clean drinking water for the local communities.

Each water purification has an installed capacity of 1,000 litres per hour and the purification process includes a six-stage filtration system comprising of Activated Carbon Filters, Multimedia Filtration, 5 Microns, 1 Micron, Reverse Osmosis (RO) and UV filtration, ensuring the highest standards of water quality. In addition to the advanced filtration process, the complete unit is operated on renewable energy (solar) for sustainable operations. These water units will be maintained for 15 years through Grama Panchayat and the maintenance agency.

These installations will benefit approximately 21,000 villagers across 15 villages, marking a substantial step forward in TKM’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for the community. Since the inception of this initiative, TKM has constructed a total of 51 water purification units across India, providing over 350000+ beneficiaries in 312 villages with safe and reliable drinking water

Sudeep Dalvi - Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer, at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that our commitment to the community extends far beyond just manufacturing vehicles. It encompasses a deep-rooted responsibility to uplift the lives of the people around us. The installation of these water purification units in the Ramanagara District is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create lasting, positive impacts on the health and well-being of local communities. Access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right, and through this initiative, we aim to address a critical need in these areas.”

Since 2001, CSR has remained an integral part of TKM’s philosophy. With a strong emphasis on scalability and sustainability, TKM and its employees voluntarily undertake various initiatives. These activities are centered around five key thematic areas: Education, Environment, Health & Hygiene, Road Safety, and Skill Development. Some of the recent initiatives include in line with its commitment to support the growing healthcare needs of the locals - Primary Health Centre (PHC), Community Health Centre in Bidadi, Karnataka with an exclusive oxygen-generating plant, delivering specialised care.

Additionally, school-based health and hygiene programs like ABCD (A Behavioural Change Demonstration), the installation of water purification units, and the Toyota Shaale Arogya Program, have significantly enhanced the health outcomes within the community. In the fiscal year 2022-23 alone, these initiatives have made a positive impact covering over 64,000 individuals. To date, TKM has positively touched the lives of more than 2.3 million beneficiaries (cumulative) through its various CSR interventions.