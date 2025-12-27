Customs dept to auction seized smartphones, TVs and vehicles at airport

The Customs Department has decided to conduct an e-auction to dispose of goods seized at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, including smartphones, televisions, computers, vehicles and other items, which will be sold at prices lower than prevailing market rates.

Customs officials routinely seize goods that passengers attempt to bring into the country illegally or without valid purchase documents. While passengers are allowed to reclaim such items by paying the prescribed penalty within a stipulated period, goods that are not redeemed in time are transferred to customs warehouses. To clear this accumulated stock, the department has now opted for an online auction.

According to officials, the e-auction is scheduled to be held on December 30 through the Bengaluru Customs office. Information regarding the auction has been shared by the department on its official ‘X’ social media handle. The auction will follow the standard e-auction procedure adopted by the Customs Department, offering a wide range of consumer electronics such as mobile phones, computers, iPads and televisions, along with vehicles, electrical equipment, furniture and clothing.

Indian citizens can participate in the auction online by registering on the government-authorised e-commerce portal of the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC). Interested buyers are required to complete a one-time registration process on the MSTC website, after which they can view upcoming auctions and place bids.

Officials said the auction provides an opportunity for the public to purchase branded electronic goods and other items at significantly reduced prices compared to retail markets. Once registered and approved as bidders, participants can log in on the day of the auction and place bids through the MSTC portal.

The Customs Department has advised interested buyers to carefully go through the auction terms and conditions before participating, as the items are sold on an “as-is-where-is” basis. The move is expected to help the department clear warehouse space while also generating revenue through transparent online auctions.