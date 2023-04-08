District Election Officer meets RWAs on voting awareness 

Bengaluru: The District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath in Friday said that every voter in the city should be made to vote and the voting percentage should be increased.

Addressing a meeting held with the officials of Residents' Welfare Development Associations (RWAs) of West and South Zones, Tushar Girinath said that the Election Commission has provided all kinds of facilities near the polling booths with the aim of increasing voting. He said that people need to be more aware about this.

Postal ballot has been arranged for people above 80 years of age in the city. All senior citizens should take advantage of it and vote. He said that work should be done to create awareness among young voters about the importance of voting.

In order to create more awareness among the citizens about voting, work is being done to create awareness among the citizens about the importance of voting through sound amplifiers in the auto tippers of the Corporation's solid waste department.

In a meeting held with the residents' welfare associations, the drama troupe of BMTC-KSRTC under the leadership of drama director TN Balakrishna staged an awareness play called "Matadaan Sankalpa".

Zonal Commissioners Dr RL Deepak, Jayaram Raipura, Reddy Shankarababu, Preeti Gehlot, Bangalore City Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and District SVEEP Committee Chairman Sangappa, Nodal SVEEP Officer Siddeshwar, Zonal Joint Commissioners Loknath, Jagadish Naik and other officials were present.