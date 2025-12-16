DKS seeks time to reply to notice in National Herald case

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said he would seek time to respond to the notice issued by the Delhi Police in connection with the National Herald case.

Speaking to the media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said he was originally scheduled to submit his reply to the police on Monday. However, due to the demise of senior leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, he had to travel to Davanagere on a special flight.

“In view of this, I will request time to submit my reply after the conclusion of the Assembly session,” he said. Shivakumar also stated that he would make his response to the police notice public. “The police have issued only a notice and have not attached a copy of the FIR. We have already responded to the Enforcement Directorate earlier.

I have not read the FIR yet as it has not been provided. I will ask them to furnish a copy of the FIR,” he added.

Responding to questions about his meetings with Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shivakumar said that whenever he is in Delhi, he meets party leaders. “I met Surjewala, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal. I also met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during a dinner hosted at Indira Bhavan last night,” he said.

When asked whether he would be meeting party leaders personally on Monday, Shivakumar said he would be travelling to Davanagere along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “A special flight was arranged due to the urgency.

There was a slight delay owing to foggy weather conditions,” he explained.

On whether he would meet Rahul Gandhi again after the Assembly session, Shivakumar said, “There is always communication among party leaders. There is no need to speculate on that.”