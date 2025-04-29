Dr. Latha TS Appointed Senior Executive Vice President of Public Relations Council of India

Bengaluru: Dr. Latha T.S., Chief Public Relations Officer and Board Secretary of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has been appointed as the Senior Executive Vice President of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI). The announcement was made in an official statement by MB Jayaram, Chief Emeritus and Chairman of PRCI, along with Geeta Shankar, National Executive President of the organization.

Dr. Latha’s appointment marks a significant recognition of her contributions to the field of public relations and communication, both within the public sector and beyond. She has played a pivotal role in enhancing the public image and outreach of KSRTC through strategic communication and stakeholder engagement.

PRCI is a leading national body that brings together professionals from the fields of public relations, communication, advertising, and media. With a strong network of 85 chapters across India, PRCI has also established an international presence with chapters in Singapore, London, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Nepal, Australia, and the United States.

In addition to its professional chapters, PRCI also runs the Young Communicators Club (YCC), which now operates in over 70 colleges across India, aiming to groom aspiring communication professionals through mentorship and practical exposure.

Dr. Latha’s new role is expected to further strengthen PRCI’s vision of empowering communicators and fostering global collaboration in the field.