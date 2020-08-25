Dr Nagendra suicide: Now, it is babus vs state 

Bengaluru: The tragic suicide of Dr Nagendra, who had been working as the Nanjangud taluk health officer for the last one year, owing to pressure exerted by the seniors has now turned into a fight between the bureaucracy versus the government.



The IAS Officers' Association, Karnataka, has condemned the government for filing a case against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat P K Mishra. In a statement, the IAS Officers' Association decried the police for filing an FIR stating that the move has deeply hurt the morale of field officers.

"All Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats have worked hard to implement the guidelines and policies of both the state and the central government in containing Covid-19. The suicide of Dr Nagendra, Nanjangud Taluka Health Officer, is unfortunate. We express our condolences to the bereaved family. However, holding senior IAS officers responsible for the suicide is unjust. The broad framework and guidelines to control Covid-19 pandemic were laid by the government. Senior officers at the district level have only been implementing the guidelines to the best of their capacity. Filing cases against bureaucrats will affect the administrative efficiency. The government should support us for all the hard work we put. IAS officers have been on Covid duty 24/7."

Dr Nagendra was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his quarters in Alanahalli on August 20 unable to bear the pressure exerted by his senior officers. The doctor had been staying alone while his family was residing in another area in Mysuru.

A day after the doctor's suicide, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had ordered an inquiry into Nagendra's death and the role of Mishra in driving the doctor to commit suicide. The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 ­lakh to the kin of Dr Nagendra. Further, the CM also directed the regional commissioner to submit a detailed report within a week on the factors that led to the tragic suicide of the government doctor.

The police had registered a first information report against Mishra for allegedly abetting the suicide of Dr Nagendra, while the doctors and medical staff at Mysuru had launched a protest demanding that Mishra be suspended.

Buckling under pressure from the medical fraternity, the Yediyurappa government has transferred Prashant Kumar Mishra over the suicide of Dr Nagendra. The doctor was only transferred, but not suspended as demanded by the medical fraternity who alleged that the IAS was being shielded by the powers-that-be.

"No one knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step. To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the correct approach. We appeal to the government to stand by the officers who are doing their best," the association stated. Meanwhile, Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh said that the institutions should work towards a common goal rather than indulging in a game of one-upmanship.