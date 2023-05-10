Election effect: Demand for liquor spikes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The counting of days for the state assembly elections has started. As the political parties who are ready to take the helm of power are running a great election campaign. On the other side liquor sale is going on like never before in the state.

Along with the state-wide election rush, full demand for liquor has also been created. Compared to the same time last year, liquor sales have increased by more than two and a half times. From May 1 to 4, 2022, 2.37 lakh boxes of beer (7.8 litres in each box) were sold, while 5.44 lakh boxes of beer were sold during the same period this year.

If beer sale has increased two and a half times this year, the sale of whiskey, brandy, rum and other liquors other than beer has also increased significantly. Due to the election effect, the demand for liquor has been created across the state and people are running out of booze.

The sale of alcohol in 2022 and the sale of alcohol during this year’s elections have increased substantially, and the current sales in terms of total litres compared to the transaction held in the first week of May last year, 42.43 lakh litres beer has been sold as against 18.48 lakh litres. Whiskey and other liquors were sold at 32.83 lakh litres in the first week of May 2022. Now there is an increase to 77.58 lakh litres.

On the one side, there is an increase in the election campaign, there have been allegations of giving booze to the campaigners who come during the election campaign, and as the election fever increases, alcohol is being sold in huge quantities, so the owners are struggling without stock in taluk-level bars and restaurants and wine stores.

Even people in rural areas who are campaigning for elections have increased the flow of money, so liquor lovers are flocking to wine shops and it is being said that the low-priced liquor is being sold as fast as it comes in stock.

The opinion expressed in the public is that some candidates of political parties are spending huge amount of money for the election, which indirectly leads to increase in alcohol sales. Last month also saw a significant increase in beer sales. In April 2022, 36.84 lakh boxes of beer were sold, while in the current April, 38.58 lakh boxes of beer were sold, showing a monthly growth of 4.72%.