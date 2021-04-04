Eshwarappa rejects Siddaramaiah’s demand for resignation of Yediyurappa 

Shivamogga: After seeing the Congress fishing in the troubled waters of the BJP, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Saturday said that leader of opposition Siddarmaiah was under an illusion of becoming chief minister again and was demanding the resignation of Yediyurappa. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Eshwarappa said, "Though the people of Chamundeshwari have given a drubbing to Siddaramaiah, he is daydreaming to become chief minister again.

There is no question of Yediyurappa resigning." He cautioned the opposition not to use his letter to the Governor as a weapon to further their political agenda by asking for the resignation of Chief Minister Yediyurappa. "We are doing a great job at the Centre and in the State. We are canvassing in the villages for the by-polls," Eshwarappa added. The minister stated that the party will resolve the internal differences.

Terming his letter to the Governor as an administrative matter, Eshwarappa expressed confidence in State BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil's ability to resolve internal issues easily.

On March 31, Eshawarappa had met Governor Vajubhai Vala and accused Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of running the administration in an authoritarian way. In a five-page letter he alleged serious lapses on the part of the CM in running the administration.

He alleged that Yediyurappa sanctioned Rs 774 crore from his Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, without his approval to 'several MLAs' in violation of Kamataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State.