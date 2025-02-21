Even God Can't Fix Bengaluru In 3 Years: DK Shivakumar's Bold Statement Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has made a striking assertion about Bengaluru's urban challenges, stating that even divine intervention couldn't resolve the city's problems within three years. His candid assessment emphasizes the complexity of managing the rapidly expanding metropolis.

The statement triggered immediate political backlash, with Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticizing the Congress government's approach to city development. Ashoka took to social media platform X to condemn Shivakumar's remarks, characterizing the current administration as detrimental to Karnataka's interests.

At the recent India Today Environment Conclave 2025, Shivakumar highlighted Bengaluru's dramatic transformation, noting its population surge from 70 lakh to 1.4 crore over two decades. Despite acknowledging the city's infrastructure challenges, he maintained that Bengaluru's climate and cultural attributes still outshine many other urban centers.

The Deputy Chief Minister, drawing from his experience as former Urban Development Minister, emphasized the necessity for strategic long-term planning and effective project implementation. He compared Bengaluru's traffic situation to Delhi's, suggesting that such challenges are not unique to the city, while advocating for sustainable urban development approaches.