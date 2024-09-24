Ex MP Pratap warns stone pelters of Ganesh procession

Mysuru : Former MP Pratap Simha warned of stone pelters during Ganeshotsav celebrations in many parts of state recently. Speaking to the media in Mysore, Simha alleged a conspiracy to systematically end the Ganesh festival in the state, accusing Muslims, with the support of the state government, of plotting violence during the festival.

Simha specifically referred to an alleged plot to attack Hindus during the Ganesh festival in Davangere. He claimed, “This is a systematic attack by Muslims with the support of the state government. A plan is being prepared to end the Ganeshotsav under the pretext of communal riots.” In his speech, Simha issued a strong warning to the Muslim community, saying, “Muslims should not underestimate Hindus. Don’t assume that Hindus cannot retaliate. You worship the moon, but remember, we have been to the moon. If Hindus pick up stones Muslims will not survive. You are in a good position right now, but things can change.”

The former MP also brought up the issue of the Tirupati Laddu, alleging that under Christian and Muslim leadership, Hindu traditions in India are being eroded. He claimed, “Hindus were driven out of Jammu and Kashmir when it fell into Muslim hands. In Andhra Pradesh, as soon as the government came into the hands of a Christian named Reddy, the Tirupati Laddu was made with lard. If one state after another falls into the hands of Muslims and Christians, Hindus will have to leave the country.”

Simha further touched upon the upcoming Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysore, declaring that this year’s event would not be allowed as usual. He urged those who believe in Mahisha to worship him at home rather than in public spaces, particularly Chamundi Hill. “Chamundi Hill is not the right place to celebrate Mahisha Dasara. If you believe in Mahisha, keep his photo at home and worship him there. Let us remain united as a Hindu society and stop dividing people over this issue,” Simha said.

He warned that such events could lead to future violence, even suggesting that Muslims might throw stones at Mahisha’s procession in the future. “If Mahisha Dasara happens at Chamundi Hill, Chamundi devotees will also gather there. Let’s see whose hands go up—Mahisha’s devotees or Chamundi’s devotees. Chamundi Hill is for Chamundi worship, not Mahisha worship,” he stated.

Pratap Simha concluded his remarks by calling for unity within the Hindu community, cautioning against any efforts to divide people along religious lines during the festive season. “Do not break the Hindu society. Mahisha, Kamsa, Ravana—worship whoever you want at home, but not at Chamundi Hill,” he reiterated, warning that the Chamundi devotees would not allow any disruption at the sacred site.