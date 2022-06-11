  • Menu
Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji achieves Guinness World Records

Mysuru: A video album containing birthday wishes to Avadhoota Datta Peetha Seer Sri Ganapathy Sacchidananda Swamiji of Mysuru has made it to the Guinness World Records.

Recently, Ganapathy Sachidananda Swamiji celebrated his 80th birthday in a grand manner at his ashram. From across the world his followers wished him through video clips in their own languages, totalling 18. The video album has created a world record.

The languages included Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Gujarathi, Marathi, Japanese, Swiss, Arabic, Italian, Turkish etc.,

On Friday Guinness World Records representative Rushinath handed over the certificate for the 'largest online video album of birthday wishes/ greetings to Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in Mysuru. Ganapathy Sacchidananda Swamiji received the certificate at Nada Mantapa at his ashram.

