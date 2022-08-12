Grand I-day celebration planned, says Basavaraj Bommai

Mysuru: The state government has decided to have a grand independence Day this year, said Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai here on Thursday. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday at Mandakalli airportBommai, who is in Mysuru to take part in a couple of programmes, said that "I am here to wish people on the occasion of Independence Day."On the Omicron variant, he said, "We have taken all the stepsmuch before we were alerted by the Centre. We are on our toes andthere is no cause for worry." On "Har Ghar Tiranga" event, the Chief Minister said, "We will ensureits grand success all over the State.

The country's future is in thehands of the people. Congress has no business criticising our rally tomark 'Har Ghar Tiranga.' Independence is the result of so manypeople's sacrifices and why should Congress worry about a rallywithout knowing its importance. Opposing this rally amounts to treasonand people will not forgive Congress for their criticism. Many leadersin the Congress do not know the history of Independence."

On rain damage due to floods in the State, Bommai said "Appropriatecompensation will be paid to the people after the survey. We havereleased funds for the repair of roads and bridges damaged due torain. Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, Krishnarajaconstituency MLA S A Ramadass, former MP C H Vijayashankar, MysuruDeputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and others were present.Bommai'scolleague Dr C N Aswathnarayan and Sandalwood actor Yash are also inthe city to take part in Yuvajanamahotsava to be organised by University of Mysore