IIMB student selected for prestigious PhD Fellowship

IIMB student selected for prestigious PhD Fellowship
Bengaluru: Gopinath Annadurai, a doctoral programme student in the Public Policy area at IIM Bangalore, has been selected for the Visiting PhD Fellowship at the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), Helsinki.

He joined the programme last month. Gopinath’s research spans local governance, social stratification, and policy analysis. He is particularly interested in tracking structural transformations in social organisation, with a focus on how shifts in production systems, demographic patterns, and political institutions reshape collective life.

At UNU-WIDER, he will pursue his project titled ‘India Lives in Her Hamlets: Asymmetric Caste Segregation in Rural India’. The study leverages census-scale data to build a nationwide portrait of intra-village caste segregation and examine its implications for rural inequality.

