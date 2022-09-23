International Institute of Oncology launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Aster Hospitals Bengaluru, a unit of Aster DM Healthcare has launched an institute of oncology under the banner - Aster International Institute of Oncology (AIIO). This newly launched institute will be the centre of excellence in the treatment of all cancers under a single roof.

The state-of-the-art institute was launched by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare in the presence of Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman of Medical Advisory Board and Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology, Aster DM Healthcare - India and GCC and Dr. Nitish Shetty, Regional Director, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare. AIIO will provide comprehensive cancer care services to all, which includes Surgical Oncology, Ortho Onco, Gynec Onco, Uro-onco, Robotics, SLNB, HIPEC, PIPAC, Breast Oncoplasty, Intraoperative Radiotherpy, Microvascular Advanced Plastic Surgery, Lymphoedema Clinic, Medical Oncology, Haematology, Haemato-Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow, Nuclear Medicine, Nuclear Medicine Therapy center, Oncopathology, Oncogenetics, Pain and Palliative, Hospice Care, Intervention Radiology, Intervention GI, Pulmonology, Nephro, Cardiac, ICU.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said "Cancer is emerging as major public health problems in India. On an average, more than 1,300 Indians succumb to the dreadful disease every day. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Aster International Institute of Oncology, which will be spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P. It is a centre of excellence for Cancer Care and Robotic Surgery, offering the entire range of oncology-related services, backed by an experienced team of doctors, cutting-edge technologies, and the latest innovations in cancer care." Speaking on the launch, the Chairman of Medical Advisory Board and Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology, Aster DM Healthcare, India and GCC, Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P said, "The idea is to establish AIIO as the number one cancer care institute in India, and soon to be in the top 5 globally. We are establishing training and fellowship programs in affiliation with Rajiv Gandhi University or any recognised university and offering Dr N B Oncology programme. AIIO will be the exclusive research wing and for clinical trials." "There is an urgent need for utilisation of advanced imaging diagnostics, which detect earlier stages of cancer and/or more indolent forms of cancer. With an aim to address this, we are launching Aster International Institute of Oncology. The launch will be in a phase manner. Firstly, we are concentrating in Bangalore, which will cover the whole of Karnataka soon, then Kerala and later spread out to all over India. All centres will be integrated together and will follow the same protocol in the treatment of cancer," said, Dr. Nitish Shetty, Regional Director - Karnataka and Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare.

Concluding the event, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, CEO, S Ramesh Kumar said "We are happy to launch this new oncology institute which is on par with international standards. It will be a great benefit for patients in Bangalore and across the state. We need more institutions like ours to be able to reach out to maximum number of patients."