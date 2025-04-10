Live
JD(S) to protest against govt over price hike, ‘corruption’
Highlights
Bengaluru: The JD(S) will hold a massive protest on April 12 against the Congress government in Karnataka over price hike and alleged corruption.
Bengaluru: The JD(S) will hold a massive protest on April 12 against the Congress government in Karnataka over price hike and alleged corruption.
The protest led by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will be held at Freedom Park here under its campaign “Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara” (Enough is Enough Congress Government). JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, launched a new website (www.saakappasaaku.com) highlighting the “misdeeds” of the Congress government.
In a statement, Nikhil said not only JD(S) workers, but anyone from the state could register on the website and participate in the protests. He alleged that the Congress dispensation has continuously increased prices of essential commodities for the past two years.
