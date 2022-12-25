JD(S) youth wing protests against moral policing

Mangaluru: A protest was organised by the youth wing of Janata Dal (Secular) party in Mangaluru against moral policing incidents in the district. President of the Yuva Janata Dal in Dakshina Kannada district, Akshith Suvarna conducted the protest on a large scale outside Mini Vidhana Soudha at the heart of the city.

In the protest, Akshith was heard saying, "Law cannot be taken into the hands by any organisation. Activists who are involved in such moral policing acts must be handed over to the police. They must receive strict punishment for their deeds. The police must also ensure that moral policing incidents are not carried out."

"There are plenty of educational institutions in the district. Students do not make friends with each other based on religion. By engaging in moral policing, there is a bad name that is brought to the district," Akshith said.

This protest came in response to a series of moral policing incidents within the district in the past month. Members of the Yuva Janata Dal took this opportunity to condemn moral policing incidents in the district.

An appeal to the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru city was also submitted by the Yuva Janata Dal.

After a new dedicated office of Yuva Janata Dal was inaugurated at Kottara Chowki area in Mangaluru this August, the youth wing of JD(S) has been running on full steam. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and top JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy while inaugurating this office urged more youth to join the youth wing of JD(S).