Kalaburagi police crack Rs 2.1 cr jewellery heist, nab 3 inter-state robbers

Alaburagi: In a major breakthrough, Kalaburagi city police have cracked a sensational jewellery heist that had sent shockwaves across Karnataka earlier this month. Three interstate gangsters involved in the armed robbery of a jewellery-making unit in the city have been arrested.

Commissioner of Police Dr Sharanappa S.D. told the press on Monday that the arrested men — Ayodhyaprasad Chauhan, Farooq, and Sohail alias Baadshah — were nabbed in connection with the July 11 armed robbery at Malik Jewellery Making Shop in Saraf Bazaar.

Police have recovered 2.860 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹2.10 crore and ₹4.80 lakh in cash from the accused. The robbery, executed in a cinematic fashion, occurred when four masked men stormed into the shop during business hours.

Holding shop owner Shafaqtulla Malik at gunpoint and threatening him with a knife, the gang tied his hands and legs, gagged him with cloth, and sealed his mouth with tape.

They looted over 3 kg of gold ornaments and fled the scene after pulling down the shutter.

The swift investigation and coordinated action by the Kalaburagi police led to the arrest of three suspects. Further investigations are underway to trace the remaining member of the gang and determine their involvement in similar crimes across state borders.