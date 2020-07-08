Karnataka: First set of twins born at TECC in middle of pandemic

Karnataka: A Covid-19 positive tested woman gave birth to the twins in Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) in the middle of pandemic in Karnataka. Syeda Sakina Fatima and Syeda Saima Fatima is the first set of twins to be born in TECC. The twins are among the 49 babies born at the centre located on the Victoria Hospital premises, from May 8 to July 7. Although the State-run Vani Vilas hospital, a speciality maternity facility, is located adjacent to the TECC, it is not a designated COVID-19 facility. Hence, Covid-19 positive pregnant women admitted at TECC have given birth at the centre itself.

Although most of the mothers were from containment zones and had high viral load, none of the babies were tested positive. Every mother is praising the hospital's team of infection control nurses led by TECC nodal officer Asima Banu, who is also the infection control officer at the facility, and the operation theatre team from TECC led by Imanuel P. and OBG and paediatric doctors from Vani Vilas Hospital.

Special Officer at TECC, S Balaji Pai said although OBG does not come in the scope of activities at the Trauma Centre, it was important that an OT for C-Section deliveries, apart from a labour room and a dialysis ward, be set up there. He added, "I got these set up in our facility as there is every chance of pregnant women and renal patients turning positive."

He stated, "One baby was born almost every day since May 8. Now we have set up the normal labour room opposite the C-Section OT so that if any patient has a difficulty in normal delivery she can be immediately shifted to the C-Section OT. We have been using disposable kits in the C-Section OT and an utmost care is taken to ensure that the babies do not get infected. So far, no baby was infected with the virus."

Speaking on it, Dr Banu said, "Almost all the babies have been separated from their mothers soon after the delivery and kept under isolation at Vani Vilas till a family member or relative of the patients take them home. This is required as the mothers have to stay in the hospital till they test negative. Those who did not have anyone to take them home are being taken care of at Vani Vilas."