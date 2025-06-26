Live
Karnataka govt flags 14 substandard drugs; tells chemists, docs, public to avoid them
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s Drug Testing Laboratory declared 14 drugs manufactured by 14 different companies as “substandard” on Wednesday. The state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration department has directed chemists, wholesalers, doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes not to stock, sell, or use these drugs and cosmetics, an official statement said.
“In case they hold any stock, they are requested to inform the concerned area Drugs Inspector or Assistant Drugs Controller. The public is also advised not to use these drugs or cosmetics,” the statement added. The substandard drugs include compound sodium lactate injection IP (Ringer-Lactate solution for injection) manufactured by Ultra Laboratories (batch no: KI124110) and Tam Bran Pharmaceuticals; Pomol-650 (Paracetamol tablets I P 650 mg) by Aban Pharmaceuticals (batch no: 13-4536) and MITO Q7 Syrup by Bion Therapeutics India (batch no: CHS-40170) among others. The department has urged strict compliance with these directions to safeguard public health.