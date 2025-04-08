Karnataka HC Orders Survey Of BBMP Schools To Evaluate Basic Infrastructure

The Karnataka High Court has instructed the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to assemble a dedicated team to thoroughly evaluate the infrastructure and facilities at 49 schools managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

This directive came from a division bench consisting of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind during a hearing on a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court initiated the PIL after media reports highlighted concerns about significant student dropout rates allegedly linked to insufficient basic amenities in government-run educational institutions.

The bench specifically ordered that the assessment teams should examine "toilets, adequacy and cleanliness thereof, drinking water facilities, general cleanliness in the premises of the school and other basic amenities needed for a healthy climate in the school for the students."

In its observations, the court emphasized the critical importance of maintaining safe and hygienic learning environments. The survey aims to provide a comprehensive evaluation of whether these schools meet necessary standards to properly support children's education and overall well-being.

The court's intervention underscores ongoing concerns about infrastructure quality in public educational institutions and its potential impact on student retention and educational outcomes.